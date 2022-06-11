Apple MacBook Air to Get Much Bigger Next Year [Leak]

Apple unveiled a larger MacBook Air earlier this week at its WWDC event. This 13.6″ MacBook Air is powered by an M2 chip and also has a flatter design as well as an improved webcam.

However, the laptop is about to get even bigger next year, claims a new report from Bloomberg. The report says that Apple is already working on a 15-inch MacBook Air for 2023 and it is scheduled to release as early as spring. It will be the first laptop of that size in the Air series.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will simply be a wider version of the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air that was announced a few days ago. This means that Apple will stick to the flatter design rather than the wedge-looking finish from the previous models.

Furthermore, Apple is also working on a new 12″ laptop that is set to launch by the end of 2023 or early 2024. If the rumor is true, then this would be the smallest Apple laptop since 2019. It is unclear whether this laptop will be a part of the Air or Pro series.

Apple is reportedly working on M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptops that may come out by the end of 2022 or early 2023. These laptops are codenamed J414 and J416 and as the name says, they will come in 14″ and 16″ sizes.

The M2 Pro chip will be based on TSMC’s 3nm process and is expected to enter mass production later this year. It is rumored to have four efficiency cores and eight performance cores. The M2 Max may have 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores.

There’s even word on the M3 chip powering iMac and other products in the future.