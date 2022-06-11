Punjab Police to Hire University Students As Interns

Punjab Police and the University of Health Sciences (UHS) have signed an agreement under which the former will provide internships to the latter’s students to help them gain professional experience.

According to details, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Welfare Punjab Police, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, and Vice Chancellor (VC) UHS, Dr. Dr. Javed Akram, signed an MoU earlier this week in an official ceremony held in the university.

Under the MoU, Punjab Police will hire the students of UHS as interns in different police departments all over the province.

Punjab Police will train the students to familiarize them with the working of the policing system and to gain professional experience to help them in the future. The students will also project a soft image of the police to bridge the gap between the public and police.

Besides, the UHS will offer assistance to Punjab Police in matters related to forensic sciences. The university will also give training to police officers on modern forensic investigation techniques.

Punjab Police and UHS will also hold comprehensive awareness campaigns to raise awareness about the laws among the public.