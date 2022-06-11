Punjab to Give June’s Salaries and Pensions in Advance

The Punjab government has decided to release the salaries and pensions of serving and retired employees of the provincial government for the month of June in advance.

According to details, the provincial Finance Ministry has taken the decision to facilitate the employees and pensioners as there will be a bank holiday on 1 July, Friday, on account of the start of the new fiscal year.

The bank holiday will be followed by the two weekly holidays; Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, the Finance Ministry has ordered all District Accounts Officers to ensure compliance with the latest directive.

The Finance Ministry has also directed Accountant General to ensure employees and pensioners receive salaries and pensions on 30 June.

On the other hand, the Punjab government will present the provincial budget for FY 2022-23 on 13 June. Governor Punjab, Baligh-ur-Rehman, has already the session of the provincial assembly.

Serving and retired employees of the provincial government are hoping that their salaries and pensions will be raised as they are increasingly finding it difficult to make ends meet.