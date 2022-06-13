Expert Reveals Expected Eid-ul-Adha Dates in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha is likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on 10 July, Dr. Javed Iqbal, Karachi University’s Head of the Institute of Space Science and Technology, said on Sunday.

He said that on 29 June, the Islamic date would be 29 and the Zilhaj moon would not be visible.

“When the sun sets on that day, the altitude of the moon will be less than five degrees and the duration of the setting of the sun and the moon will be 30 minutes, so the moon will not be visible,” Dr. Javed Iqbal said.

Therefore, the Zilhaj moon will be sighted on 30 June, and the first Zilhaj would be on 1 July, while Eid-ul-Adha on 10 July, he said.

ALSO READ Pakistani Children Waiting for the Govt to Define Their Age

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee comprising the members of the Met Department, SUPARCO, Navy, and Ministry of Religious Affairs, and chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will meet on 29 June to sight the Zilhaj moon.

The zonal committees will also conduct similar sessions in their regions on the same day.

ALSO READ Customs Foils Attempt to Smuggle Fertilizer and Sugar at Torkham

Regarding the start of the Islamic calendar, Dr. Javed said that the first Muharram will be on 30 July and the day of Ashura (10th Muharram) will be on 8 August.