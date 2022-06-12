Pakistani Children Waiting for the Govt to Define Their Age

World Day against Child Labour is being observed today with the theme “Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour”. June 12 2002 was marked as World Day against Child Labour when International Labor Organization (ILO) sanctioned it as a holiday. “The action was spurred on by the ratification of important treaties like the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention (ILO Convention No 182) in 1999 and Minimum Age Convention (ILO Convention No 138), which was passed in 1973” told a representative of ILO.

The purpose of observing the day is to increase awareness about the harms of child labor and its impact on individuals, especially the sex trade, drug trafficking, and the use of children in war zones. More than 150 million children and adolescents work in harmful areas that are a threat to their physical and mental health and have also a huge impact on social lives including education and health, International report.

According to ILO, child labor has crossed 160 million which is the highest increase in two decades. Meanwhile, two big organizations working on child rights and labor, ILO and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have also warned nine million additional children are at risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new report titled “Child Labour: Global estimates 2020, trends and the road forward” by the ILO and UNICEF an increase of 8.4 million children has been reported in the last four years due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The report released on June 10, 2022, ahead of World Day Against Child Labour “warned that progress to end child labor has stalled for the first time in 20 years, reversing the previous downward trend that saw child labor fall by 94 million between 2000 and 2016”.

The report highlighted a significant rise in the number of children aged 5 to 11 years in child labor. Children aged 5 to 17 years in dangerous workplaces have escalated by 6.5 million to 79 million since 2016. Hazardous work or dangerous work may be well-defined as work that likely harms the health, safety or morals or the children.

Pakistan and Child Labour

Pakistan as a developing country has serious threats to its children. The children belonging to bordering areas and poor families are more at the risk of child labor, said reports. About 3.3 million Pakistani children are confined in child labor, depriving them of their childhood, their health, and education because of poverty, as revealed in a child protection report of UNICEF in 2016.

In one hand, Pakistan is still waiting for next survey on Child labour. On the other hand, the reporter finds all the four provinces have different laws regarding the child labor and the age of minor/child which is causing delay in the provision of justice and following the role as a signatory of ILO.

Although there is no specific chapter on children in the Constitution of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973: but almost all the constitutional rights mentioned in the chapter on “constitutional rights” are equally important for children as for adults.

As Article-11 of this chapter deals with the prohibition of all forms of slavery, trafficking, forced labor and child labor in hazardous fields.

Article 25 talks about equality and says everyone is equal in the eyes of the law while on the other side Article 35 emphasizes measures to ensure the safety of the family and children. Another point of Article 37-G speaks of protection from all forms of exploitation and prostitution.

While Pakistan Penal Code of Pakistan has also mentioned different rules and prosecution regarding any crime of child labor. The penal code says anyone who commits a crime related to child labor and sex will be liable to any kind of imprisonment which shall not be less than two years and up to a maximum of seven years and a fine, not less than one million rupees.

While wroth to report Pakistan is signatory of ILO labour rights and child labour. As a signatory, Pakistan is supposed to follow the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018.

Age of Child/Minor in Pakistan

Generally, eighteen is accepted as the last age limit of the majority. Although the Constitution of Pakistan does not define the word “child”, but there are some special clauses referring to the child which also mention age.

For example, Article 11 sets the minimum age for child labour at 14 years and prohibits them from working in hazardous sectors.

According to the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, no child below the age of fourteen years (14) shall be engaged in any factory or mine or any other hazardous employment while under article 25-A, the State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years.

The Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, stipulates a minimum age for criminal offenses, stating in Article-82 that “a child who is under the age of 10 years shall not fall into the category of a crime.” Be done with

In section 83 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the act of a child between the ages of “10 years” and “14 years” will not be considered a crime as long as the child is concerned about the nature of the act and the consequences. Similarly , we have some more definition of child, like Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951, which considered a person below 21 as a child, and The Offence of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance 1979 have different age limit of boys as 18 and girls as 16, The Vagrancy Ordinance 1958 considered 14 years as the age of a child, the Prison Rules 1978 said 18, The Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 said is as 18, The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act,2020 and so on…

So we finally agreed that children are not legally allowed to work in any business in Pakistan but there is no law outlawing them from working inside homes. We have penalty for such cases as the Tayyaba Torture case. Tayabba was not only imprisoned and abandoned by her real parents, but found she was abused and tortured by her master who was an Additional Judge of the Pakistani Court. Tayabba case led the country to the long awaited representation of “The National Commission on the Rights of Children Bill” by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the 1st of February 2017, which comes as a potential sanctuary for the children of Pakistan.

Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Children, in a statement issued today said NCRC believed that child labor is a violation of every child right to a childhood and their inalienable rights. The statement said according to Pakistan labour survey, over 26 million children between the ages of 10-14 are part of working in the country.

Afshan Tehseen Butt, chairperson of NCRC, while talking to ProPakistani, has asked the state to take steps to provide protective measures and strengthen its social safety net. She said the state should also enforce a comprehensive ban of child labour. Regarding the question of difference of child labor age in different provinces of Pakistan, she said the govt. should set minimum age standard nationwide and bring a comprehensive plan to enforce it in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. She added that the children working should be brought in school or vocational training if they are older than 15 years.

In conclusion, ILO said Pakistan ranked third in the world for having the largest children’s workforce and observed that the governments over the time tried hard to make so many laws to combat the evil of child labor. However, besides having plenty of Acts dealing with children and their ages. It is yet to be decided by lawmakers what is the exact definition of a child and its age. The four provinces, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhaw, Sindh and Balochistan, should define the age of child in respect to international laws. This will help provinces in implantation of child labor laws and increases safety nets for children in the country.