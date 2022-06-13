First Monsoon Spell to Hit Karachi Next Week

The first spell of monsoon in Karachi will start on 22 June, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.

PMD’s Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, said in a statement that the pre-monsoon rain spell in Karachi may begin in the third week of the current month.

“The port city will receive light to moderate rainfall during the first monsoon system,” he added.

The Met Office had earlier predicted heavy rainfall across the country in the second half of June.

It said that the monsoon rainfall is expected to be above normal in Punjab and Balochistan, whereas slightly above normal rainfall is expected in the remaining parts of the country.

Heavy monsoon rains have already begun to wreak havoc in several parts of the Chagai district, including the areas near the border with Iran and Afghanistan, followed by flooding in rainwater streams.

Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, and surrounding areas observed dust storms, forcing residents to stay home for many hours.