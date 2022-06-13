Karachi to Ban Old Public Transport Buses

The transport department has decided to outlaw old buses on the roads of Karachi, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced recently.

He said that the government has intimated the public transport service operators across the city about this development. Memon said that the government has invested a lot of resources to revamp the public transport sector of Karachi.

He also highlighted the development progress of the People’s Bus Service, stating that it will begin within this month. “Work on the Red Line project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank is in full swing while a proposal has also come up on the Blue Line project” Memon added.

He further stated that the Orange Line BRT project is almost ready and will also commence in June. The project was initially supposed to start in May, but a delay in completion prevented that from happening.

Although the public transport association of Karachi is yet to break its silence, speculations suggest that they are likely to retaliate against the government’s sudden ban on old buses.