Google Pixel 6a Unboxed Weeks Before Launch [Video]

Google announced the Pixel 6a last month and it is scheduled to release around the world on July 28. Ahead of its official release, the phone has appeared in an unboxing video courtesy of YouTuber Fazli Halim.

For those unaware, Pixel 6a is simply going to be a cheaper version of the Pixel 6/6 Pro.

Google has already revealed the Pixel 6a’s design, but the unboxing video shows a hands-on look at the upcoming mid-ranger. The Pixel 6a looks like a smaller Pixel 7 with the familiar camera visor strip, but separate cutouts for the lenses. The camera strip protrudes less compared to the Pixel 6 Pro and the rear panel appears to be made out of glossy plastic.

Have a look at the image below.

We already know the Pixel 6a’s specifications thanks to Google’s official announcement. The phone will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a disappointing 60Hz refresh rate. It will have the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There will be a 12MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS ) on the back alongside a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The punch-hole selfie camera is an 8MP lens. There will be 18W fast charging on top of the 4,410 mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 6a will launch for $449. You can see the unboxing video below.