Finance Minister Directs Authorities to Resolve Oil Imports Issue

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Miftah Ismail has directed the relevant authorities to resolve the matter regarding facility confirmation of the letter of credits (LCs) for oil imports during a meeting at the Finance Division today.

The meeting discussed issues regarding the opening of LCs for oil imports and steps for resolving the issues for a smooth supply of energy chain in the country.

The Finance Minister discussed the available options for the resolution of this issue. After, comprehensive deliberation on the pragmatic way-outs, the chair directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process of resolving these issues.

Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairman FBR, Governor SBP, Chairman OGRA and senior officers participated in the meeting.