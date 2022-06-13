Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Appears in Hands-On Images Ahead of Launch

Samsung is rumored to launch its new foldable phones at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Information on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 has already leaked extensively, leaving little to the imagination. However, a new report shows what the flip phone will look like in person.

The images sourced from TechTalkTV show a production sample for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The clamshell foldable is expected to look almost the same as its predecessor Z Flip 3 and the new leak corroborates the rumors.

The YouTuber notes that Z Flip 4 has a shallower crease than before. This was shown in a brief video, but unfortunately, that video has been taken down now. The shallower crease was also reported by the notable tipster Ice Universe a few weeks ago.

The phone’s hinges are also thinner than before and so are the display bezels. The YouTuber also claims that the phone is lighter than the Z Flip 3, another aspect that corroborates Ice Universe’s leaks.

Lastly, the tipster says that the Z Flip 4 will upgrade its battery capacity to 3,700 mAh with 25W fast charging, just like the previous leaks claimed.

Rumors have also revealed that Samsung plans to produce more foldable phones this year, especially in the Z Flip series.