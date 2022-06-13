The Highest Paying Jobs in Real Estate

According to IBISWorld, more than 17 million people are employed in the real estate sector globally – both formally and informally.

In Pakistan too, the real estate sector is among prominent employers providing livelihood to hundreds of thousands of people.

The sector offers titles such as Real Estate Attorney, Real Estate Agent, and Property Accountant among others. However, some of the positions in the sector require professional accreditation.

The real estate sector is among the highest-paying jobs in Pakistan. This sector offers a wide range of professions with the potential to earn a high salary.

The opportunities in this sector are diverse and challenging with a lot of exciting roles. You can earn an immense amount of money in a short span of time.

As real estate is on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to employment, the sector holds the potential to expand and give employment room to the rising population of the country.

High-Paying Real Estate Jobs

Like any other profession, real estate positions offer high pay for candidates with more training, experience, or results. Below, we have outlined some of the top-paying jobs in the real estate sector.

Real Estate Lawyer Real Estate Broker Real Estate Agent Home Inspector Real Estate Investor Site Engineer

Real Estate Lawyer

Real estate lawyers earn more in comparison to other lawyers. Lawyers that specialize in real estate require a special license that allows them to practice this law. It can only be attained after passing the bar exam.

As real estate attorneys are licensed, their job is to provide assistance with legal, purchase agreements, leases, appraisals, real estate contracts, and inspections for your client. For example, you can guide someone who is looking for a house for rent in Islamabad and wants legal assistance.

Furthermore, they are also responsible for reviewing documents that have been sent by other parties and making sure the transaction is in your favor. They can also assist in the closing process of property transactions.

Real Estate Broker

Real estate brokers find potential buyers, help buyers locate properties that suit their needs, and assist sellers in pricing their properties according to market values.

It is one of the highest-paying and lucrative professions in the real estate sector. To be a real estate broker, you need to have a good reputation.

However, people usually mix up between real estate agents and brokers. A real estate agent is someone who carries out some of the buying and selling tasks, and a real estate broker is someone who has taken a real estate broker license course.

They have the qualifications to manage a brokerage firm with several real estate agents.

Real Estate Agent

Real estate agents help clients in buying and selling real estate property. Graana.com is known among the masses for its professional real estate agents.

These agents act on behalf of the buyers and sellers to get the best deal. There is an entire process from showing the property to selling it.

Real estate agents don’t earn a fixed salary. However, they make a good commission by selling clients’ property. An agent’s commission is usually anywhere between 1 percent and 5 percent of the overall property sale price but it varies from area to area.

Real estate agents can earn good commissions through massive sales. This is why real estate agent’s jobs are considered to be one of the best-paying jobs in real estate.

Home Inspector

Working as a home inspector can earn you a good amount a month. After buying a home, missing a major problem in a home can be financially devastating. Home inspectors examine the major issues with a home before closing a deal.

Home inspectors are specially trained to recognize the symptoms of defects and report them to the buyer prior to the closing so they can make an informed decision.

Inspectors vary in experience, ability, and thoroughness, but a good inspector examines certain home components and then produces a report covering their findings.

Real Estate Investor

Investing in property is becoming a popular and high-paying career trend in the real estate sector. With the right knowledge and tools, you can make a good living by investing.

There are several ways a person can invest in property, from short-term fix-and-flips to buying a property and renting it out to tenants for a passive income.

For example, if someone wants to invest in a house for sale in Bahria Town, Karachi, he will contact a real estate investor for guidance.

Real estate investors invest their money either in rental properties or larger commercial units. Rental properties provide them with a continuous or regular cash flow.

However, they can earn huge profits from commercial properties by reselling them to other potential investors. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are another way to invest money in real estate.

Site Engineer

A site engineer is an on-site construction expert who provides expert advice about technical aspects of civil and architectural engineering. Site engineers are necessary for both commercial and residential projects.

Site engineers earn good money by forecasting technical difficulties that any project may encounter. They also prepare feasibility reports for developers, contractors, and other construction professionals, outlining their advice. Site engineers also provide managerial support on-site.

Owing to the versatile nature of the real estate sector, an exhaustive list of high-paying jobs is quite difficult to compile.

Furthermore, with the rise in the number of construction companies, there is a competition between them to pay good salaries to retain their experts. One of the most lucrative employers is Graana.com.