Karachiites to Pay Rs. 5.28 Per Unit More in June’s Electricity Bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday approved a Rs. 5.28 per unit increase in the power tariff for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE).

The hearing was conducted with NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi in the chair on KE’s petition to grant the increase under Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for the month of April. NEPRA will release an official notification shortly.

The power regulator said the increase in power tariff will be received in the bills of June 2022.

K-Electric had submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking another hike of Rs. 5.30 in tariff under fuel adjustment charges for April.

Similarly, another petition by KE was also filed for quarterly adjustments in the tariff and an increase of Rs. 3.89 per united for the first quarter (January- March 2022) was requested.

During the hearing, Farooqi asked KE officials about the gas purchase agreement with the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC). The officials informed that they would soon conclude the gas purchase agreement with SSGC. The officials informed that Secretary Petroleum has also held meetings with both companies.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs. 24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs. 7.91 per unit.

NEPRA had approved an increase of Rs. 4 per unit on Monday, in the tariffs of power distribution companies for April 2022 under the monthly FCA mechanism.