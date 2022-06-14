KP Announces to Regularize 58,000 Teachers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to regularize thousands of school and college teachers. The KP government will also regularize thousands of ex-FATA project employees and hundreds of doctors.

According to details, the provincial government will make 58,000 school and college teachers permanent. 4,070 employees of the ex-FATA project and 720 ad-hoc doctors will be also regularized. Overall, the KP government will regularize around 63,000 employees.

The KP government has allocated Rs. 2.4 billion for scholarships for talented female students while Rs. 900 million have been allocated for scholarships for bright male students.

The provincial government has also allocated Rs. 500 million for scholarships for students of classes 1 to 8.

Besides, the provincial government has launched ‘Education Cards’ to enable talented students to study at top-ranking national higher education institutes.

The KP government has allocated Rs. 1 billion for the Education Cards, an initiative that has been designed on the same pattern as Health Cards, the flagship healthcare program of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).