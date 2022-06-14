KP Launches Education Cards for Talented Students

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched ‘Education Cards’ on the same pattern as ‘Health Cards.’ The Education Cards will enable deserving students from all over the province to study at top higher education institutes in the country.

The initiative was unveiled by the provincial Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, on Monday while presenting the annual provincial budget for FY 2022-23.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Announces to Establish Women’s University in Karachi

During the budget speech, Jhagra said that Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for the Education Cards, adding that instead of building universities in the province, the talented students will be able to study on scholarships in top national institutes.

The KP government has allocated Rs. 1 billion for hiring teachers through local parent-teacher councils. Rs. 1 billion have been allocated for operating evening shift schools.

ALSO READ Pakistan Has More Nuclear Weapons Than India and Israel

The provincial government has allocated Rs. 2.4 billion for providing stipends to female students. Rs. 2 billion have been allocated for the procurement of furniture for schools and colleges. Last year, the KP government allocated Rs. 3 billion for the same purpose. Rs. 900 million have been allocated for providing scholarships to school children.

KP has also become the first province to adopt inclusive education by merging special education with the Education Department to bring differently-abled individuals into the educational mainstream.