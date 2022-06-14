PM Shehbaz Announces to Establish Women’s University in Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, announced the establishment of a women’s university in Karachi.

As per details, the federal government will establish the university in Karachi in collaboration with the Sindh government. Under the deal, the provincial government will bear expenses for the land requirement and other matters, whereas the federal government will fund its construction and the appointment of faculty members.

Sindh government has also proposed names of three colleges for converting them into women’s universities, including Khatoon-e-Pakistan Girls College, APWA Girls College, and Govt Girls College North Nazimabad.

During his recent visit to Karachi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged authorities to complete important development projects like the Karachi Circular Railway, K-4, and the establishment of a women’s university in time.

The premier also held visited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) head office at Bahadurabad, where he met the leadership of MQM-P.

During the meeting, they assured to work closely with the federal government for the welfare of the residents, and the development and progress of the province, particularly in Karachi.