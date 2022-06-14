Funds Allocated for Establishing Pakistan’s First-Ever Virtual Zoo in Islamabad

The Federal Government has decided to establish Pakistan’s first-ever virtual zoo in Islamabad. It has allocated funds under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the project. The Virtual Zoo will be built on the land of Marghazar Zoo and Rs. 100 million has been allocated in the first phase for this purpose. The total cost of the project is Rs. 500 million and includes the construction of a virtual zoo as well as some initiatives for Margalla Hills National Park.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), has developed the PC-1 for this project. According to PC-1, two-thirds of the land of the old Marghazar Zoo will be used as an entertainment area where documentaries, animatronic models of animals, a visual gallery, informative 3D shows, high-tech movies, and virtual shows will be arranged for the citizens.

Director IWMB Dr. Tariq, while talking to ProPakistani, said:

We cannot put animals on display but there will be a digital display center where children will have the opportunity to learn about animals.

He said along with a virtual zoo, a rescue, and rehabilitation clinic will also be established. Two-thirds of the land will be used for a virtual zoo and one-third will be used for the establishment of a rescue and rehabilitation clinic. The rescue center will be staffed by veterinarians who will treat rescued animals from across Pakistan.

According to Dr. Tariq, serious steps have also been taken to eliminate encroachments in Margalla Hills National Park. Under the same project, the boundary of Margalla Hills National Park will also be demarcated. Once the boundaries of Margalla Hills National Park are defined, it will be very helpful to control the encroachments.

He said that with the construction of the Virtual Zoo and the demarcation of Margalla Hills National Park, measures have been proposed to protect the forest from fire. Under the same project, modern firefighting equipment will be provided to the IWMB and CDA staff.