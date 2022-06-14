Proton Sold Less Than 400 Cars in May 2022: Report

Al-Haj Automotive is yet to pose a threat to its competitors in the car market due to its low sales. According to a report, the company sold less than 400 Proton cars in May 2022 with over 330 units of Proton Saga and only 6 units of X70 SUV.

The report states that it is expected to observe better sales in June now that Al-Haj has started full-scale local assembly. The company has several orders backlogged due to supply issues, but will likely churn out promising sales numbers in the coming days

ALSO READ Car Sales Continue to Rise Despite Massive Price Hikes

Details

Proton Saga

Saga debuted in Pakistan in early 2021 to compete with Suzuki Swift, Cultus, and Kia Picanto.

It has three variants, all of which are equipped with one engine option – a naturally-aspirated 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 horsepower (hp) and 120 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox (depending on the variant).

It has several important features such as dual front airbags, ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors, a seven-inch Smart Infotainment System, an anti-lock braking system, DRLs, stability control, traction control, parking sensors, and a reverse camera. The local units also have some improvements over the CBUs such as:

A center console with an armrest to enhance comfort.

Front parking sensors for parking ease.

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) guard for the bonnet.

NVH guard on the boot lid.

A strut tower brace to minimize body-roll.

Proton X70

Al-Haj Automotive launched Proton X70 in December 2020 as a direct competitor to Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and MG HS.

It has two variants — Executive and Premium. Both variants have a turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 176 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque. The 7-speed DCT automatic transmission sends the power to the front wheels or all the wheels (depending on the variant).

Proton X70 comes standard with a digital instrument cluster that displays the vehicle’s vital information, steering wheel controls, a push-start button, power-folding mirrors, a day-night rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and other advanced driver aids.

Price

True to its claim, Al-Haj Automotive has kept the prices of its vehicles market competitive. Despite being one of the best-equipped crossovers in its class, Proton X70 starts from Rs. 5.5 million and goes up to Rs. 5.75 million, which makes it cheaper than Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Haval Jolion, and other similar SUVs.

ALSO READ Honda Civic Breaks into Top Five Best Selling Cars in May 2022

Likewise, Proton Saga is the cheapest in its segment. It starts from Rs. 2.35 million and goes up to Rs. 2.62 million — which is less money than Suzuki Cultus, Swift, and Kia Picanto — while boasting a decent array of features.

Proton cars have the ability to become top contenders in Pakistan, provided that Al-Haj Automotive markets them well and keeps up their supply.

Via: Autojournal.pk