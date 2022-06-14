Honda Civic Breaks into Top Five Best Selling Cars in May 2022

Car sales in Pakistan have been strong in May 2022 despite the recent price hikes.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) have posted a slight rise in sales while Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) saw a minor decline last month. Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited (HNMPL) recorded a significant improvement in sales, but unfortunately, not enough to break into the list of five best-selling cars in a month.

Speaking of which, here are five best-selling cars for May 2022:

#5: Toyota Yaris

The demand for Toyota Yaris has slowed significantly in the last few months. That is due to the arrival of new Suzuki Swift, Honda City, and Changan Alsvin in the market.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 1,834 units of Yaris last month, which allowed it to break into this month’s top five sellers’ list. At least this month, Yaris has claimed a victory over Suzuki Swift and Honda City.

#4: Honda Civic

Honda Civic’s fanfare in Pakistan remains strong as shown by its meteoric rise to the list of five best-selling cars in Pakistan. Last month, HACL sold an impressive 2,219 units of Civic, recording an 85 percent increase in sales Month over Month (MoM).

Despite a Rs. 5-6 million price tag, HACL has sold more units of the Civic than the much more affordable City, Toyota Yaris, and Suzuki Swift all of which are at least Rs. 2 million cheaper. That is, indeed, an impressive feat for HACL.

#3: Suzuki Wagon R

Wagon R has climbed up a spot in the latest top-five sellers’ list. Last month, PSMC sold 2,258 units of Wagon R, which has landed it in the 3rd spot among the best-selling vehicles in Pakistan, making it a consistent top performer.

The MPV is a favorite among ride-hailing services and companies due to its reliability, easy maintainability, relatively cheap price, and strong fuel economy. Its bulk sales help it stay on the top-five list every month.

#2: Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla continues to enjoy its ‘best-selling sedan’ status in Pakistan, handily beating all other sedans for the 5th consecutive time in 2022. Toyota IMC sold 2,429 units of the Corolla in May 2022, making it the 2nd best-selling car of the month overall.

Corolla’s strong sales are due to a variety of prices and variants in its lineup. At its price, Corolla competes with the top-trim-level Honda City, as well as against its own category of sedans, namely, Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra.

#1: Suzuki Alto

A winner by a huge margin, Suzuki Alto continues to be the best-selling car in Pakistan. In May 2022, PSMC sold 5,461 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in Pakistan for the 5th consecutive month this year.

Suzuki Alto’s strong sales are also due to its desirability among ride-hailing services, young professionals, students, and families with a menial household income. Its relatively smaller price and optimal fuel economy are its key selling points.

Future Prospects

Vehicle sales have started showing signs of wear due to recent economic turbulence in Pakistan. Although Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) recorded a slight rise in sales last month, the overall trend is likely to continue downwards.

The reason for that is not only slow demand but also the automakers’ struggle to continue operating at full capacity amid the current economic situation. The past few months saw several suspend bookings due to the current economic situation.

The future of Pakistan’s car industry seems riddled with troubles as the situation continues to get worse.