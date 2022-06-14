TPL Trakker Wins License for Country-Wide Logistics Information of Customs

TPL Trakker has won the contract for the execution of the Safe Transport Environment Project (STE Project). The project is designed to provide country-wide comprehensive logistics information of Customs. It will also track and monitor transport vehicles across nationwide routes.

According to the stock filing, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) granted the company a license for three years to carry out the Safe Transport Environment Project based on the combined evaluation/recommendations submitted by the Chairman, Licensing Committee/Director General of Transit Trade.

Under the terms and conditions of the license, the scope of the license has been enhanced and all the routes have been made operational as opposed to only Afghan Transit. This will positively impact the company’s top line in terms of its revenue from the STE Project.

The company is required to provide services, including the monitoring and tracking of vehicles and containers carrying the cargo mentioned in these rules from Customs ports of entry to Customs ports of exit on a real-time basis.

It will maintain en-route integrity of cargo by preventing pilferage or theft or losses; access to relevant information through Web-Portal to all stakeholders as allowed under these rules or by the customs; flexible solution to cater for any future requirements of tracking under multi-modal and inter-modal transportation environment, eg with other stakeholders like Pakistan Railways, etc.

Moreover, the company will be responsible for monitoring timely deliveries and reporting on transport efficiencies; managing the system under proper maintenance to ensure smooth operation of the system; compatibility with customs procedures and operations to ensure the running of the system by Customs; vehicle immobilization and securing as and when required, and mandatory in case of geo-fencing violation, pilferage attempts, unauthorized or unusual stoppage and reporting application capable of generating different reports, as per the rules.

The FBR had previously awarded the same contract to NLC Construction Solution (Pvt.) Ltd. for three years.