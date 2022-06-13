President for Imparting Digital and IT Skills to the Differently Abled Students

President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for the provision of specialized computers and software capable of helping visually and hearing-impaired students to impart digital and IT skills to help differently-abled individuals earn.

He made these remarks while talking to the differently-abled female students of the National Special Education Complex, Khuzdar, Balochistan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

ALSO READ Govt Reviews Foreign Funded Projects in Balochistan

The President keenly listened to the views and aspirations of the differently-abled students, and on their demand advised the provincial authorities to take all necessary steps needed to upgrade the school to the secondary level, improve and modernize its curriculum, and equip the school with modern-day teaching techniques, so that its students could continue their education.

He also advised the local public representatives, private nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and relevant federal and provincial departments to join hands and extend all necessary assistance to equip the school with modern-day teaching aids for imparting quality and market-oriented skills to the students to make them useful and productive citizens.

He called upon the government and the private sector to take necessary measures to improve the ease of access for the differently-abled persons (DAPs) to public buildings, hospitals, recreational facilities, public transport, streets, and roads.

He stressed that the government and civil society should work closely to ensure effective inclusiveness of DAPs in society through suitable education, skill development, training, and placement at appropriate positions in both public and private sectors.

ALSO READ Airlines Raise Fares by Up to 50% in Pakistan

He said that the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Act, passed in 2020, binds the Government of Pakistan to ensure that every DAP shall have a right to be respected and to lead a decent life with equal opportunities to participate in educational, social, economic, cultural, and all other activities in the society without any discrimination.

The students are visiting Islamabad as a part of their educational activities. The National Special Education Complex, Khuzdar, is the only educational institute for disabled students in the Southern region of Balochistan, where 160 male and female students are enrolled in primary-level education and skill development programs.