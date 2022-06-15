Apple to Launch an Affordable iPad 10 with Several Improvements

Apple’s new iPad lineup is expected to debut later this year in October. The lineup will feature multiple new models including an affordable iPad 10, which will be a direct successor to the iPad 9 from last year.

Fortunately, the upcoming iPad 10 will have a number of improvements over its predecessor. For the first time ever, a budget iPad will switch from Apple’s proprietary Lightning port to USB C, completing the company’s transition to USB C for its tablet family. The iPad Pro, Air, and Mini already have USB C ports.

Another first for the iPad 10 would be 5G connectivity, allowing much faster internet speeds than before. However, the tablet will lack mmWave modems to save costs and will ship with sub-6GHz support only, offering a better range at the cost of slower download speeds.

The display size will increase slightly from 10.2″ to 10.5″ and the tablet may upgrade to a Retina display with the same resolution as the iPad Air. The bigger size will also allow Apple to add a bigger battery, but that remains to be seen.

The A13 chip will be replaced by the newer and faster A14 Bionic, which is based on TSMC’s 5nm process compared to the 7nm node used for the A13.

Apple will most likely stick to the older design of the tablet, but there is no confirmation on that just yet.