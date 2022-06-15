foodpanda Unveils First-of-its-Kind Brand Ambassador ‘Pau-Pau’ to Champion Empowerment & Sustainability

To celebrate more than 5 years in Pakistan and 10 years in APAC as the pioneering food and grocery delivery platform in Asia, foodpanda has introduced a fresh face for the brand – Pau-Pau!

A fun-loving and free-spirited panda, Pau-Pau is a first-of-its-kind brand ambassador, championing empowerment and sustainability across the region.

Pau-Pau’s identity as a foodpanda brand ambassador will be brought to life in full — from having his own language and story, to a full set of values, such as caring for the environment, empowerment, and the belief in living life on one’s own terms.

With Pau-Pau, foodpanda has created a personality that is relatable and can better connect with millions of users across Asia.

The pink panda, who made its first appearances in Japan, Taiwan, and Cambodia in December 2021, has since been rolled out in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Laos, Philippines, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and now Pakistan.

Pau-Pau will lead foodpanda’s foray into ever-changing, live, and vibrant media environments.

In introducing a new personality that fully represents the brand, foodpanda expands its digital marketing ambitions to look beyond traditional platforms.

Customers will also find Pau-Pau on the WhatsApp and Instagram apps as emojis, stickers, and filters for lively engagement, freedom of expression, and communication.

Pau-Pau will be rolling out progressively across all foodpanda channels and interfaces, from the app and website to digital and social media platforms, out-of-home activations, and more.

“As foodpanda becomes a partner in our everyday lives, we want Pau-Pau to be an inspiration for people to live life on their own terms and to its fullest,” quoted Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda.

“Pau-Pau embodies and brings to life the foodpanda spirit by helping our communities reimagine how they use delivery and thereby adding vibrancy and fun to their lives. We are excited for our customers to meet Pau-Pau, officially!” he further added.

Pau-Pau is most passionate about three things: empowerment and living life on one’s own terms; the environment, as foodpanda’s sustainability champion; and enthusiasm, for food and fun.

As a platform, foodpanda is an enabler of convenience for customers, freeing up their precious time by making it easier to get food and groceries delivered quickly, 24/7.

The introduction of Pau-Pau builds on foodpanda’s earlier brand refresh, which saw foodpanda revitalizing its look with fresh visuals and a more vibrant color palette across its design touchpoints, and a more friendly user interface as the platform expands beyond just food delivery.