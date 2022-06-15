Jonny Bairstow Breaks Shahid Afridi’s 17-Year-Old Record

England batter Jonny Bairstow played the innings of his life and led his team to victory against New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge. He destroyed the visitors’ attack and set a record for the second-fastest century in the fourth innings.

While chasing a total of 299 on the final day, the wicket-keeper batter scored 136 runs off 92 balls at an outstanding strike rate of 147.8 including 14 fours and 7 sixes, and stitched a valuable 179-run partnership with the captain, Ben Stokes.

With the match-winning knock, he also broke Shahid Afridi’s record for the second-fastest hundred in a Test match’s fourth innings and now he is just behind English batter, Gilbert Jessop who holds the record for the fastest hundred with a 76-ball.

The hard-hitter Pakistani batter had scored 100 off 78 balls against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 2005, while Bairstow achieved the milestone in 77 balls. His first 50 runs came off 50 balls, and the next 50 runs came off just 27 deliveries.

When England needed 160 runs off the final session, Bairstow and Ben Stokes batted aggressively, chasing down the remaining score in 16 overs and leading their team to victory. Ben Stokes hit 75 runs off 70 balls.

England ensured victory in the three-match test series with a 2-0 lead, and Bairstow was named player of the match for his historic innings. James Anderson, the legendary fast bowler, also reached the 650 test wickets milestone during the match.