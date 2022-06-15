Pakistani Marvel Superhero Got Her Role Through WhatsApp

Marvel’s first Pakistani superhero actress Iman Vellani will be playing the role of Ms. Marvel in her recently premiered TV series. Vellani appeared on a talk show a few days ago, revealing how she landed her role as Ms. Marvel.

The 19-year-old actress revealed that it is her first acting gig after high school and that she received the casting call through a forwarded WhatsApp message from her aunt. She said that it looked like a scam at first, but then applied for the role anyway. She couldn’t believe herself when she got a call from Marvel, asking to fly her to Los Angeles (LA).

Later on, during a Zoom call with Marvel, film producer and President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige personally announced to Vellani that she has successfully landed her role as the lead actress in Ms. Marvel. He also said that it was the team’s unanimous decision.

After landing her role, she also got to meet other major superhero actors such as Tom Holland (Spiderman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

Ms. Marvel will debut in Pakistan on June 16 on Disney+.