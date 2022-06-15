Sveston Father’s Day Sale 2022: Save up to 66% on Wristwatches

Sveston – Pakistan’s #1 wristwatch brand – has announced its Father’s Day Sale 2022 from June 5th till June 22nd to mark Father’s Day shopping fest.

Their entire range of premium watches includes but is not limited to branded watches for men, watches for women, couple watches, sports watches, and luxury watches, which will now be available on sale at huge discounts on online payments and easy COD payment options throughout the week.

Customers can also avail free shipping and discount vouchers on every purchase of Sveston timepieces.

Commenting on the sale event, Fareedun Rostai, CEO of Sveston Watches, said, “Every year, Sveston aims to bring exclusive deals and mega discounts on its entire product range. Especially this year, we aim to go a step further and bring our products within the reach of every Pakistani by offering free shipping and huge discounts of up to 66% on our entire collection.”

The brand had recently signed the veteran cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi as its brand ambassador and also released a limited-edition shahid Afridi watch collection to offer signature timepieces available to the masses.

With a global presence in over 50 countries, the brand is working toward building a prominent position in the Pakistani wristwatch market by offering high-end timepieces at affordable prices in Pakistan.

Sveston Watches is the fastest-growing wristwatch brand in Pakistan and a leading player in the global watch-making industry. Founded in 1978, it now operates in over 50 countries globally.