Amazfit Launches a Fancy Limited Edition Smartwatch with Leather Straps

While we were anticipating the launch of Amazfit’s GTR 4 lineup, the Chinese brand has unveiled a new model for its GTR 3 series instead. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has just received a Limited Edition model with a flat-screen and leather straps, giving it a fancy appearance.

Other than the design change, the GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition is no different from the standard model. It does support more apps than the original, but it has the same hardware specifications. The curved screen has been swapped out for a flat panel and the buttons look flatter as well. Amazfit says that these changes were inspired by the Bauhaus Movement. It also has a stainless steel frame now.

As a reminder, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has an AMOLED screen, 12-day battery life that can extend up to 30 days, voice assistant, Bluetooth phone calls, Zepp OS, over 150 sports modes, fitness trackers, and health monitors including heart rate sensing and sleep tracker. There are over 150 watch faces to choose from including 15 animated watch faces and 23 editable ones.

There is 5ATM water resistance and the available colors are Brown Leather and Infinite Black. It comes with a built-in GPS module as well.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition will be available for $250.