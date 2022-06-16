Crisis Looming for Education Sector as Publishers Stop Printing Textbooks

Pakistan has been passing through economic instability and the recent storm of inflation in the country has forced the publishers in Lahore to stop printing books due to an increase in paper prices.

Speaking on the latest hike in paper prices, President Anjuman-e-Tajran, Khalid Pervez, said that the paper industry has witnessed a massive increase in costs during the last few months which has compelled the publishers to shut down printing.

The country’s inflation rate has been rapidly rising, and it is expected to rise even more due to the recent increase in petroleum prices.

Khalid Pervez further revealed that the paper mills have raised the price of paper four times in the past few months after which the price of paper has risen from Rs. 105 to Rs. 210 per kg.

Khalid Pervez also urged the government to take action regarding the matter as publishers are unable to complete their orders and it will raise a new crisis in the education sector.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern about the printing delay and directed Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to present a detailed report on the reasons for the delay in textbook delivery.