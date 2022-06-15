Lahore University Launches Diploma Programs in Medical Aesthetics

The University of Lahore has introduced two new diploma programs in the field of medical aesthetics. With this, Lahore University has become the first national higher education institute that is offering diploma programs in medical aesthetics.

According to the details, the diploma programs have been named “Level-1, Basic” and “Level-2, Advance.” Initially, 30 students will be enrolled in these diploma programs. During the three-month program, they will get hands-on learning experience through 150 tuition hours and 15 days of internship at top medical aesthetic clinics across the country.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman Lahore University, Awais Rauf, said that the launch of diploma programs in medical aesthetics will motivate more students to practice medical aesthetics to enhance their knowledge and expertise.

Program Founder, Jawad Qureshi, said that top national physicians, cosmetologists, plastic surgeons, and facial aesthetic surgeons will teach students in the diploma programs. Moreover, renowned international medical aesthetic practitioners will also give lectures during the diploma programs.