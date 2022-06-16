Large-Scale Manufacturing Grows 15.4% in April

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output increased by 15.4 percent for April 2022 when compared with April 2021 (year-on-year), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI for April 2022 decreased by 13.3 percent on a month-on-month basis when compared with March 2022 with the base year 2015-16.

The Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) revealed that the LSMI output registered a growth of 10.7 percent during July-April 2021-22 when compared with the same period in 2020-21.

The indices for April 2022 and July-April 2021-22 along with growth are: the QIM estimated for July-April 2021-22 is 126.4, and the QIM estimated for April 2022 is 132.4. The LSMI output increased by 15.4 percent for April 2022 when compared with April 2021, and decreased by 13.3 percent when compared with March 2022.

According to the data with the base year 2005-06, the overall output of the LSMI has shown a growth of 6.7 percent during July-April 2021-22 when compared with the same period of last year. The LSMI output increased by 5.3 percent for April 2022 when compared with April 2021, and decreased by 22.8 percent when compared with March 2022 with the base year 2005-06.

The production in July-April 2021-22 compared to July-April 2020-21 has increased in food, beverages, and tobacco, wearing apparel, textile, chemicals, automobiles, iron and steel products, leather products, and paper and paperboard, while it decreased in rubber products and other transport equipment.

The LSM data released by the PBS with the base year 2015-16 showed that the main contributors to the overall growth of 10.7 percent are sugar (2.0), cigarettes (0.3), garments (3.2), woolen blankets (0.6), liquids/syrups (1.5), chemical products (0.5), glass plates and sheets (0.3), billets/ingots (0.5), jeeps and cars (1.3), and furniture (1.2).

Textile, which is the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 3.7 percent, food — 11 percent, beverages — 1.5 percent, tobacco — 14.5 percent, wearing apparel — 41.1 percent, chemicals — 8.3 percent, automobiles — 48.2 percent, iron and steel products — 16.3 percent, leather products — 1.6 percent, wood products — 134.9 percent, paper and board — 8.2 percent, cock and petroleum products — 1.1 percent, chemical products — 16.5 percent, fertilizers — 3.4 percent, machinery and equipment — 13.6 percent, furniture — 227.5 percent and other manufacturing (football) — 37.3 percent during July-April 2021-22 as compared to the same period in 2020-21.

The sectors showing a decline during July-April 2021-22 as compared to July-April 2020-21 included pharmaceutical rubber products — 18.8 percent, non-metallic mineral products — 0.3 percent, and other transport equipment — 10.9 percent.