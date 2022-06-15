Miftah Assures Fertilizer Manufacturers of Full Support for Growth of Agriculture Sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Miftah Ismail has promised full support to the agriculture sector for its growth and development during a meeting of the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC).

While chairing the meeting, Miftah appreciated the role of FMPAC in facilitating the farmers.

ALSO READ PM Calls for Prompt Completion of CPEC Projects on Time

He was briefed about the several issues being faced by the fertilizer manufacturers in Pakistan. The matters majorly deliberated during the meeting were related to GST input and output and gas subsidies with a prime focus on ensuring the continuous provision of subsidized fertilizer to farmers.

Miftah directed the relevant authorities to work out a feasible plan for the resolution of issues faced by the fertilizer sector. It was informed that another round of meetings will be held in this regard with all of the stakeholders.

ALSO READ FBR Officers Announce Pen Down Strike for Overlooking Executive Allowance Demands

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Mr. Nadir Salir Qureshi, CEO Engro Fertilizer, Mr. Faisal Muzammil, CEO Agritech, Mr. Asad Murad, COO Fatima Fertilizers and senior officers from Finance Ministry and FBR attended the meeting.