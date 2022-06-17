Met Office Issues Glacial Flood Warning for Gilgit-Baltistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday issued an alert warning that the prevailing weather conditions and expected rain spells in Gilgit-Baltistan have increased the probability of triggering Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) events.

The alert said that flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and gusty winds are expected in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan especially Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang, Shigar, and Astore.

PMD said that the district governments, relevant local organizations, and local communities are advised to remain more vigilant and observe precautionary measures in the vulnerable areas.