Pakistan Invites D-8 Countries to Explore Investment Opportunities in SEZs

Pakistan has invited the Developing-8 (D-8) countries to explore investment opportunities in the country’s Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

The Minister for Board of Investment and Special Initiatives, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, extended the invitation while interacting with delegates from the D-8 countries on the sidelines of the D-8 Investment Conference in Istanbul.

ALSO READ Miftah Directs Authorities to Resolve Issues of Japanese Companies

He mentioned that the government is working with a vision to transform Pakistan into a high-end commercial, technology, and manufacturing hub.

He also assured the delegates that the government would fully facilitate the businesses and investors in the country.

Before this, the Secretary of the Board of Investment, Fareena Mazhar, delivered a detailed presentation and apprised the attendees at the D-8 Investment Forum about Pakistan’s latest business reforms initiatives to improve the ease of doing business.

ALSO READ Alibaba Launches Netpreneur Training Program in Pakistan

She said that Pakistan has seen an incredible improvement in its security situation and had introduced notable regulatory reforms that have been recognized globally, including by the World Trade Organization, the World Economic Forum, and the World Bank.