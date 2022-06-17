Telenor Pakistan Helps Businesses Scale New Heights

Companies worldwide are adapting to a rapidly evolving reality of work that employs technological products and services for an ever-improving customer experience.

To stay ahead of the curve and meet the changing needs of businesses around the country, Telenor Pakistan launched Telenor Business Solutions last year.

Designed with the ambition to strengthen the business performance and capability of organisations in every sector, Telenor Business Solutions equip partners with the tools necessary to step into the future with complete peace of mind.

Recently, Telenor Pakistan partnered with Daewoo Adda, Pakistan’s fastest growing trucking platform and a Daewoo Group’s affiliated company, to provide them with a tailor-made enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to manage and automate a wide range of business processes.

With successful operations throughout the country, Daewoo Adda facilitates companies and transporters of all sizes to address critical challenges via their advanced tech platform and cutting-edge IoT solutions.

Telenor’s multi-platform application provides seamless load-matching, freight booking, dispatching, and delivery services to an otherwise fragmented USD$34 billion market.

Telenor Business has been an integral part of the network’s corporate clientele. Its sophisticated suite of products and services gives businesses the tools to function efficiently and dynamically for years.

Telenor Business’s state-of-the-art ERP solution for Daewoo Adda is a system of integrated and centralised applications that help manage and automate CRM, Sales & Invoicing, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, and various business operations, enabling them to become cost-efficient and productive.

“An important consideration for businesses that aim to be future-ready is whether or not their customers are getting the maximum value they deserve,” said Omer Bin Tariq, Chief Business Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

“Telenor Pakistan offers startups, small and medium enterprises, and large organisations the opportunity to experience greater flexibility, especially regarding safeguarding their customers’ expectations.”

“Daewoo Adda is the perfect partner for Telenor because they are an extremely agile and technologically advanced platform striving to exceed customer aspirations. Today, it is increasingly important for businesses to keep abreast of the changing times and adopt the latest technologies and best-in-class solutions to enter global markets.”

“For Daewoo Adda, a robust and scalable ERP solution was a key requirement in integrating fintech and localising global perspectives to offer an evolution beyond traditional trucking. Telenor’s solution is turn key and allows for digitised process visibility & automation capabilities across key business functions,” Omer further added.

“In addition, its flexible payment model without heavy upfront investments makes it ideal for implementation for organisations looking to streamline operational capability whilst maintaining financial prudence,” said Tariq Ellahi, Executive Chairman & Founder Daewoo Adda.

Telenor Pakistan’s Business Suite comprises four key streams: customised enterprise solutions, mobility solutions, IoT & Data as a Service (DaaS). In addition to Daewoo Adda, Telenor Pakistan has successfully equipped various businesses of all sizes to thrive in a complex business environment.

It aims to offer secure, reliable, one-window operations with reliable infrastructure, improved visibility into operations and performance, secure digital access and advanced monitoring and analysis capabilities.

Telenor Pakistan routinely holds country-wide events to connect with new and existing business clients and showcase its entire range of IoT solutions through its experience zones.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Ghulam Hasnain Nasir – VP B2B Telenor, Kamran Tariq – Country General Manager Daewoo Adda, and Wali Mohammad – Head of Enterprises Solution Telenor.