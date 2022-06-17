Weekly Inflation Jumps 3.38% Due to Increase in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended 16 June 2022, recorded a significant increase of 3.38 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts an increase of 27.82 percent mainly due to an increase in onions (135.31 percent), diesel (132.61 percent), tomatoes (117.27 percent), petrol (110.16 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (81.76 percent), mustard oil (80.88 percent), pulse Masoor (74.77 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (71.52 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (68.47 percent), LPG (60.97 percent), garlic (57.72 percent), washing soap (52.73 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent) and chicken (51.11 percent). Whereas, a major decrease is also observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.42 percent), pulse Moong (18.06 percent), sugar (10.79 percent), electricity charges for q1 (5.85 percent) and gur (3.35 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 182.88 percent during the week ended 9 June 2022 to 189.07 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732 and Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 and Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 2.85 percent, 3.45 percent, 3.10 percent, 3.12 percent and 3.10 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 36 (70.59 percent) items increased, 06 (11.76 percent) items decreased and 09 (17.65 percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included hi-speed diesel (28.91 percent), gents sponge chappal Bata pair (26.76 percent), gents sandal Bata pair (25.02 percent), chicken (12.10 percent), petrol super (11.43 percent), potatoes (6.89 percent), electricity charges (6.63 percent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (6.27 percent), cooked daal (5.90 percent), pulse gram (5.29 percent), cooked beef (5.19 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (4.95 percent), tea prepared (4.83 percent), bread plain (4.37 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (4.13 percent), pulse Masoor (3.50 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (2.87 percent), Sufi washing soap (2.33 percent), mustard oil (2.24 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (1.93 percent), pulse Mash (1.71 percent), beef with bone (1.50 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.39 percent), energy saver (1.04 percent), curd (1.01 percent), mutton (0.89 percent), eggs (0.85 percent), salt powdered (0.79 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.77 percent), basmati broken (0.68 percent), garlic (0.59 percent), tomatoes (0.49 percent), milk fresh (0.45 percent), powdered milk Nido (0.41 percent), pulse moong (0.15 percent) and long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.09 percent).

ALSO READ Rupee Plunges to New All-Time Low Against US Dollar Amid FATF Uncertainty

The items which registered a decrease in prices include onions (5.20 percent), wheat flour bag 20 Kg (2.19 percent), LPG (1.32 percent), bananas (0.83 percent), and gur (0.45 percent) and sugar (0.02 percent).