Nestlé Pakistan Bags First Prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards

Nestlé Pakistan has won the first prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2021 for the sixth consecutive time.

The win was announced by the local chapter of UN Global Compact Network for its continuous commitment towards UN SDGs and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, stated that Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment and dedication to the UN SDGs was reflected in this award.

“We are dedicated to the communities for mutual growth and sustainability as a signatory to the UN Global Compact for Ethical Business, Further, he said, Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV),” he said.

“Its purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, and hence CSV is embedded in its business model across its value chain,” Waqar added.

“Nestlé’s dedication and efforts are entirely linked with UNGC principles of sustainable business practises in Pakistan,” stated Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director Global Compact Network Pakistan, while congratulating Nestlé Pakistan on winning the award.

Nestlé’s 2025 Sustainability Roadmap focuses on four pillars, namely Climate Change, Sustainable Packaging, Water Regeneration, and Responsible Sourcing.

Nestlé is working hard to achieve a waste-free future by guaranteeing that 100% of its packaging is recyclable or reused by 2025, and it continues dedicated to combating climate change by lowering carbon emissions by 20% by 2025, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Nestlé Pakistan also introduced paper straws across its entire ready-to-drink product range. The initiative has eliminated over 400 million plastic straws in 2021 alone, marking a breakthrough in its sustainable packaging transformation journey, in line with UN SDGs 12 and 13.

Building on its continuous commitment to water preservation, Nestlé launched the Water Pledge in 2021 which builds on existing water stewardship efforts under the umbrella of the Caring for Water-Pakistan (C4W-Pakistan) initiative launched in 2017.

Under C4W, drip irrigation on 198 and installation of smart soil sensors on 455 acres has collectively helped an estimated water saving of 380,000 m3 of water, in line with UN SDG 6 and 17.

Every year, the Global Compact Network Pakistan hosts the Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards. Around 90 organizations in Pakistan are presently part of the network.