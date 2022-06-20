Zameen.com Holds Another PSE in Industrial Metropolis of Faisalabad

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, recently organized a 3-day Property Sales Event in Faisalabad at a private hotel. The event was attended by citizens in large numbers.

Several projects including The Edge Mall, Sitara Icon Tower, Orchards Homes, Swiss 99, and Executive Commercial Markets which are marketed exclusively by Zameen.com were set on display.

Zameen.com’s senior leadership including Senior Director Project Sales (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan, Director Project Sales Muzaffar Majeed, and Regional Sales Manager Assad Saleem participated in the event.

Senior Director Project Sales (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan addressed the occasion and said that the main objective of these events was to bring the finest property projects with high potential for profits under one roof, and to the attention of the interested investors.

The third day of the event was marked by a contract signing ceremony between Zameen.com and Green Orchard Apartments. The project will be exclusively marketed by Zameen.com.

Green Orchard Apartments CEO Mubashir Naseem Chaudry, along with his team, participated in the contract signing ceremony. Green Orchard Apartments aims to bring state-of-the-art amenities for facilitated living in its 1 and 2-bed serviced apartments.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudry said that they were proud to partner up with Zameen.com, as it’s a trustworthy platform when it comes to real estate.

He highlighted that Zameen had a history of collaborating with visionary developers to bring forth safe and sound investment opportunities for the people. He went on to say that with this new partnership, Green Orchard Apartments would bring an international-standard lifestyle to the Faisalabad region.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s regional sales team presented a statistical analysis of some of the latest projects that come under the umbrella of the company.