Roshan Digital Account Receives Highest-Ever Daily Inflows of $57 Million

The inflows under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) witnessed the highest ever daily figure on Tuesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a tweet, the central bank said that Roshan Digital Account registered inflows of $57 million, which is the highest ever figure for a single day. The central bank said that with this significant increase, the total deposits in RDA have crossed $4.5 billion.

Today marks yet another historic day in #RoshanDigitalAccount, with $57mn in deposit inflows, highest ever daily figure. With this significant increase, total deposits in RDA have crossed $4.5bn. We are humbled by the continuous trust and commitment of our #OverseasPakistanis. pic.twitter.com/TRQpN0Hvn5 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) June 21, 2022

RDA inflows may see a seasonal growth ahead of Eid-ul-Adha as overseas Pakistanis living in non-Muslim countries prefer to offer their religious obligation of sacrifice with or through their families back in Pakistan. Besides, various remittances from various countries see growth due to shopping expenses on the occasion of Eid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inflows under Roshan Digital Account witnessed a lukewarm response in May with inflows standing at $189 million. The deposits under RDA increased to $4.356 billion in May from Rs. 4.167 billion which was reported in April.