Seventeen Minutes On Charge, All Day On The Go – Infinix Note 12 VIP

Infinix has always introduced what it calls the most stunning smartphone with cutting-edge technology creating a stir in the Pakistani market.

Being a customer-centric organization, the brand has never failed to fulfill the requirements of its users. The newly launched Infinix Note 12 VIP is the proof that no stone has been left unturned: 33 W hypercharge; Triple Camera setup of 108MP Cinematic lens, and a lot more.

This might be the reason why tech enthusiastic are going crazy about the newly launched Infinix Nothe 12 VIP as well.

Infinix Note 12 VIP features 120W hyper charger which fully charges the phone in around 17 minutes only. Allowing users to spend their day hassle-free and on the go, its 4,500 mAh battery provides all-day backup under all usage scenarios.

In case of Infinix Note 12 VIP, housing a big battery does not mean it’s going to be heavy. In fact, it’s the thinnest smartphone of all time to acquire 7.88 mm of thickness while also featuring ultra-thin aerospace-grade glass fire.

There is simply no doubt why this phone is the talk of the town nowadays.

A huge AMOLED display of 6.7-inch makes the display silky-smooth and enhances the content viewing experience, thereby reflecting true colors.

With a sharp and efficient 120Hz refresh rate, the display also provides the user with a silky-smooth visual experience and 360Hz touch sampling that instantly synchronizes with every swipe and touch.

Especially when combined with an octa-core processor such as MediaTek Helio G96, Infinix NOTE 12 ultimately becomes a powerhouse for all kinds of users, be it avid gamers, working professionals, content creators, or on-the-go users.

Infinix Note VIP 12 is equipped with a 108MP cinematic camera, as well as a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens perfect for photography enthusiasts.

There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera which is actually a treat for selfie lovers as it delivers crisp and clear selfies even in dim light.

There’s no doubt this phone has all the latest specs and unique features in one place which are hard to find even in other latest smartphones.

Infinix Note 12 VIP is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 53,499 on Xpark. So, make the purchase before the stock runs out!