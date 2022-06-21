Sixth National Incubation Centre to Open in Hyderabad by End-July

The National Incubation Centre (NIC) Hyderabad will become operational by the end of July, says official sources.

Sources in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) revealed that the University of Sindh has provided a building on the Elsa Kazi campus, and work on the interior of the Incubation Center is underway. The incubation center will have internet rooms, conference rooms, desks, and ambiance workstations, and a maker laboratory will be developed later on.

According to Ignite, the contract for the establishment of the incubation center was won by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL) in accordance with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules. PTCL is working on the interior and will procure the equipment to make it operational. It also has to build the incubation center within three to six months on a reimbursement model.

The contract was awarded at the end of March, and NIC Hyderabad will be operational by the end of July, an official added.

Once it is operational, the incubation center will be able to facilitate startups in Hyderabad and districts in interior Sindh, like Sukkur and Larkana. The Hyderabad Information and Software Houses Association (HiSHA) has already enabled a huge community of software and IT in Hyderabad that will benefit from this incubation center.

The NIC Hyderabad will improve the effectiveness of a variety of industries, including agriculture, livestock, ornamental industrial products, textiles, sugar, cement, etc., located in the city and its adjacent areas. A total of 295 startups were incubated, of which 173 have graduated from five NICs. More than 16,000 jobs have been created by these five incubation centers in three and a half years.