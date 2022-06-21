Zameen.com, JS Bank Celebrate Approval of PKR 500 Million in Loans

Zameen.com and JS Bank recently celebrated the approval of PKR 500 million in loans and the disbursement of over PKR 100 million in loans for people looking to fulfill their dream of owning their own house.

Zameen.com and JS Bank’s representatives gathered at the Zameen’s regional office in Lahore for a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate this incredible milestone.

Zameen.com’s Director Sales (Central) Muhammad Hasan, Corporate Sales Manager Muhammad Umar Farooq, and Assistant Manager Corporate Business Zaira Javed were present on the occasion, along with JS Bank’s Distribution Head (Consumer Lending) Zulfiqar Ali Lehri, Channel Head Adil Maqsood, Regional Channel Manager Adeel, and Relationship Manager Baqir Abbas.

During the ceremony, Zameen.com’s Director Sales (Central) Muhammad Hasan stated that Zameen was committed to facilitating the public in achieving their goal of owning their own home and that JS Bank had proved to be an exceptional business partner in this regard.

He further revealed Zameen’s desire to continue to explore opportunities to bring affordable house financing solutions to people across the country.

JS Bank’s Distribution Head (Consumer Lending) Zulfiqar Ali Lehri also took the opportunity to address attendees at the event and said that JS Bank was proud to assist Zameen.com in its quest to help deserving people get easy access to home loans.

In addition, he expressed his desire to continue to work with Zameen.com in the future to enable the maximum number of families in Pakistan to get a roof over their heads.