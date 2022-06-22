Xiaomi Redmi 10A Launched in Pakistan for Rs. 26,500

3 months after launching around the globe, Redmi 10A has finally made it to Pakistan for cheap. The entry-level phone is being offered in only a single Graphite Gray color option and only one 4GB/128GB memory variant for Rs 26,500.

The screen on this phone is a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the phone close to the main camera setup. Redmi 10A is powered by MediaTek’s 12nm Helio G25 SoC with various memory options, but Pakistan only has a single 4GB/128GB variant as mentioned before.

There are only two cameras on the back including a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera for portrait shots. This camera is capable of recording 1080p videos, but these are limited to 30 FPS. The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP sensor that is also capable of 1080p video recording.

For battery, you get a large 5,000 mAh power cell that has no support for fast charging. It can keep the phone going for two to three days.

Redmi 10A is available on Mi Store as well as Daraz and other vendors in Pakistan. Early bird customers also get Xiaomi’s Piston Basic earphones for free.