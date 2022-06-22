Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Goes Global

Almost a month after launching in China, Xiaomi introduced its latest fitness band to the global market. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is now available around the globe with several upgrades over its predecessor.

The new fitness band brings the largest display on a Xiaomi Smart Band yet at 1.62-inches. The screen is an AMOLED panel with 490 x 192px resolution. It also has support for Always On Display (AOD) for the first time ever and a larger battery than before.

Another new feature would be the automatic SpO2 tracking which will notify you when your blood oxygen drops below 90%. It has a 14-day battery life and it charges up using the same two-pin magnetic charger as before. There are over 100 watch faces and 110+ sports modes onboard. The NFC support, however, is limited to China.

For health tracking, you get 24/7 heart rate measurements, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and female health tracking. There is also 5ATM water resistance so it can easily handle rain and sweat.

The band will be available in a variety of color options including black, blue, ivory, orange, olive, and pink solid as well as several camouflage and neon options.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 will retail for €59.99 in Europe. Since it has arrived in the global market, it will not be long before it launches in Pakistan.