K-Electric Seeks Rs. 11.34 Per Unit Tariff Hike For May

K-Electric has sought Rs. 11.337 per unit increase in its monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity it sold to consumers in May to generate Rs. 22.64 billion in additional revenue in July.

In its petition filed before the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the company demanded charging an additional cost of Rs. 11.33 per unit from its consumers under monthly FCA for May.

ALSO READ Power Generation Cost Soars by 131% in One Year

If approved, K-Electric will be able to collect Rs. 22.64 billion in additional revenue from its consumers in their monthly bill for July.

NEPRA has called a public hearing on July 4 to examine KE’s request. Earlier this month, the regulator had approved K-Electric’s request to increase fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April by Rs. 5.28 per unit.