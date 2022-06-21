Power Generation Cost Soars by 131% in One Year

Power generation costs in May 2022 increased by 28 percent month-on-month (MoM) and 131 percent year-on-year (YoY) to an average of Rs. 13.15/kWh compared to an average cost of Rs. 10.24/kWh and Rs. 5.70/kWh in April 2022 and May 2021, respectively.

The rise in fuel cost was led by coal, RLNG, and furnace oil, amongst others, according to official data released by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Coal-based cost of generation went up by 130 percent YoY to Rs. 18.02/kWh in May 2022 due to a 295 percent hike in international coal prices, while the RLNG-based cost of generation increased by 178 percent YoY to Rs. 27.93/kWh due to a 169 percent YoY rise in RLNG prices to Rs. 4,232/MMBtu (USD 21.83/MMBtu).

Likewise, the FO-based cost of generation went up by 135 percent YoY to Rs. 33.68/kWh, and the gas-based cost of generation went up by 29 percent YoY to Rs. 10.12/kWh.

Overall, power generation increased by 12.7 percent YoY to 14,657 GWh (19,700 MW) in May 2022 compared to 13,010 GWh (17,486 MW) during the same period last year. The rise in a generation was attributed to higher generations from wind, bagasse, furnace oil (FO), nuclear, high-speed diesel (HSD), solar, RLNG, and hydel.

The major contributors in May 2022 were hydel (24 percent), RLNG (23 percent), coal (14 percent), nuclear (13 percent), gas (10 percent), FO (9 percent), wind (5 percent), solar (one percent), and bagasse (one percent).

FO-based power generation increased by 67 percent YoY. Wind, bagasse, nuclear, HSD, solar, RLNG, and hydel-based generation also increased by 93 percent, 72 percent, 49 percent, 40 percent, 35 percent, 19 percent, and four percent YoY, respectively.