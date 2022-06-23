Poco F4 5G and X4 GT Launched Globally Starting at €379

After weeks of teasers and leaks, Xiaomi’s latest Poco phones have finally landed on the global market. Poco F4 5G and X4 GT have just become official as rebranded versions of the Redmi K40S and Redmi Note 11T Pro for the international market.

Here is what the two phones are all about.

Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G brings the same design as the Redmi K40S, but with a slight change to specifications. The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has support for HDR10+ and has 1300 nits peak brightness. The punch-hole houses a 20MP selfie camera.

Just as the rumors predicted, the phone is powered by the flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will boot Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The 48MP camera from the Redmi K40S has been updated to 64MP with OIS. This comes alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro unit.

Battery capacity is 4,500 mAh with support for 67W fast charging, which can fill up the power cell to 100% in only 38 minutes.

The phone will come in Night Black and Nebula Green color options for a starting price of €399.

Poco X4 GT

As mentioned earlier, the Poco X4 GT is the international version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. This means it has the same 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The selfie camera is a 20MP wide-angle shooter.

Under the hood, you get the upper mid-range Dimensity 8100 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It boots Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 for Poco. The camera setup on the back includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. This camera is capable of 4K and 1080p video recording.

Battery capacity stands at 5,080 mAh with 67W fast charging.

Poco X4 GT has a starting price of €379.

Specifications