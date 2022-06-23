Sahal Verifai Partners with Central Depository Company of Pakistan to Promote Financial Inclusion

Sahal Verifai has signed an agreement with the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited to develop a Centralized Gateway Portal for the entire SECP-regulated capital market in Pakistan.

This means all brokerages, commodity investments, mutual funds, and insurance companies will be unified under 1 centralized e-KYC solution provided by Sahal Verifai. This is one step closer to the national goal of financial inclusion for all.

Commenting on the development, Abdul Wahab, Founder & CEO at Sahal, said, “We look forward to changing the future of the capital market working alongside CDC. Sahal will act as a trailblazer in customer remote onboarding and verification.”

Sahal Verifai is a one-stop-shop end-to-end e-KYC service provider with a goal to help financial institutions, e-commerce, and the capital market to combat fraud and cyber identity issues.

Sahal Verifai is doing this by verifying user identity using facial biometric for remote onboarding and carrying out remote ongoing due diligence including AML/CFT and Urdu-based adverse media.

The company’s machine learning algorithms can help solve most of the digital onboarding and due diligence bottlenecks that banks, e-commerce, and other financial institutions have been facing nowadays.