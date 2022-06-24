Lifebuoy Launches Free Doctor Consultation Service Nationwide in Collaboration with Sehat Kahani

Lifebuoy soap joined hands with Sehat Kahani, a leading telehealth provider, to provide free doctor consultation across Pakistan at an exclusive signing ceremony held at Unilever Pakistan Head Office on 21st June 2022.

This initiative stems from Lifebuoy’s lifelong purpose of saving lives by enabling and educating people on the importance of hygiene.

The vision of providing free healthcare access to every Pakistani is powered by insights that indicate that less than 50% of the country has access to healthcare.

Recognizing the value that can be unlocked by addressing this challenge, Lifebuoy soap is working towards building a long-term infrastructure that enables free access to healthcare in collaboration with Sehat Kahani.

Sehat Kahani is a telemedicine platform that leverages technology to connect patients in need of affordable and convenient healthcare options to an online network of doctors across various specializations.

Lifebuoy will be spreading awareness of this service through meaningful content on TV, digital and nationwide distribution of their packs with the helpline number printed on each pack.

This helpline is free of cost and accessible across Pakistan 24/7 with consultation available in both local and regional languages.

Upon the subject matter, Director Beauty & Personal Care at Unilever Pakistan, Asima Haq, stated, “For years, Lifebuoy has been more than just a bar of soap- It is a lifesaving product, offering superior germ protection and spreading awareness on the importance of hand hygiene.”

“During the pandemic, Lifebuoy was the first brand to lead the message of washing hands regularly with any soap. The brand also partnered with numerous organizations to spread its message to consumers. As the next step in this journey, Lifebuoy wants to enable access to quality and affordable medical advice to millions across Pakistan,” he added.

Asim further stated, “Currently, 50% of the population does not have access to doctors. With this partnership, Lifebuoy is fulfilling its promise and purpose of saving lives via providing free, 24/7 consultation with qualified doctors across Pakistan. This collaboration also enables female doctors who presently face limited career opportunities through flexible working models.”

Dr. Sara Saeed, CEO Sehat Kahani, also shared her views on the partnership, saying, “Lifebuoy is a household and trusted name in Pakistan with a mission of improving the healthcare ecosystem by improved hand hygiene. Having ourselves associated with them is an honor for us and we look forward to providing free doctor access across Pakistan through this partnership.”

Lifebuoy soap encourages people around the country to avail this service and supports raising awareness by sharing information about the service with their friends and family, or others who could benefit from the program.