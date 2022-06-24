Stop Hailing Rides, Rent Your Own Car with Bookme.pk

Have you ever tried renting a car in Pakistan? It feels like going through a lot of paperwork to get a “surprise” in the end, while the vendor quotes you a new price on every visit, and then you have to provide multiple documents again only to prove your identity to rent the car.

What if you get to find out that this hassle can be resolved in a few minutes? Yes, with Bookme.pk!

They recently revealed on their social media platforms that the company had introduced a new Car Rental service that is convenient and safe, and considering Bookme’s years of service, it is more reliable than ever before.

With options to choose from 100+ vendors across Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, you can now book a secure ride with a driver from the comfort of your home using one app. With a few clicks, you can select the car of your choice at the best available rates in the rental market.

This service is initially launched in Lahore and Islamabad and is exclusively available on the travel booking app. And guess what? Upon downloading the app, you can avail a 100-rupee discount voucher by sharing your referral code with your friends and making them use the app.

Bookme.pk is Pakistan’s leading e-ticketing platform with over 6 million+ customers in the transportation and travel industry. Bookme is also among the largest e-commerce platforms in the country in terms of digital transactions.

It is completely cashless and has already integrated with major payment platforms in Pakistan including JazzCash, Easypaisa, Habib Bank Limited, Alfalah, and Askari Bank to ensure a seamless checkout experience for end-users.

Now you don’t need to download hundreds of ride-hailing applications and jump from one promo code to the other; let Bookme be your reliable partner to provide you with a safe and hassle-free booking experience.

The service covers the following:

A convenient way for you to book a safe and comfortable ride through your mobile application skipping the hassle of going to multiple vendors.

A car of your choice with a driver to your pick-up point.

Your desirable time for the ride to let you experience the most convenient and memorable journey.

This is yet another great effort from Bookme to add this service to facilitate their customers from all walks of life and for every possible need. Now you have a complete package for all your desired bookings, be it bus, hotels, events, car rental, flights such as Karachi to Dubai Flights, etc.