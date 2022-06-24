vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan – A Chance to Win vivo X80 and Exciting Awards

Smartphone brand vivo just announced the launch of its latest X series smartphone — the vivo X80 — which is a culmination of design, technology, and innovation.

As a leader in mobile imaging, vivo has always been encouraging all mobile phone users to capture diverse images from unique perspectives and use these works to express their most genuine emotions.

In 2022, vivo cooperated with various renowned directors in the Southeast Asia and South Asia markets who used vivo X series’ phones to record and tell stories from their unique perspectives. These exceptional works allowed the world to witness the power of visual creation.

vivo encourages the creation of short films to tell stories around us and to take vivo smartphones to record and keep our memories alive.

Taking this into account, vivo proudly announces its Visual Creator Short Film Contest. The brand encourages young directors, university students, and imaging enthusiasts to take part in this competition by creating their own world of cinematography with the help of X80.

The competition aims to influence the users to win the recognition of professionals and photography enthusiasts. vivo aims to unravel hidden talents in the world of cinematography through this challenge.

The last date to participate and submit video entries in Pakistan is October 24, 2022. Users are requested to upload their videos to social media platforms with the hashtags #vivoVisualCreator #OurStoryRedefined and tag @vivo_pakistan account in their posts.

The contestants would also need to email the video to [email protected] with their name, social media account, email address, contact number, county/region, and the story behind the video.

The contest winners will get awards that are divided into two categories: 5 global awards and 7 regional awards. The Global Prize is USD 7,000 per winner and Regional Prize is USD 3,000 per winner.

The award-winning contestants will also receive a certificate for the 2022 edition of the contest, one vivo X80 smartphone, professional comments from 5 judges, and a vivo official promotion.

This contest is vivo’s way of promoting smartphone photography and videography in the country. As a brand that takes pride in its camera technology, vivo is rightfully the best host to take on this challenge.

It is rather pleasant that the competition is held during the launch phase of its latest X series smartphone — the X80. After all, the X80 is a masterpiece that is a combined effort from vivo and ZEISS to break benchmarks and industry standards.

The X80 gives power to an average user to become a professional photographer and videographer just by using well-qualified equipment that is the all-new vivo X80.

The X80 features a 50MP ultra-sensing camera, 12 MP portrait camera, and a 12MP wide-angle camera on the main panel that has made professional imaging a reality. On the front is a 32MP camera, a dream for all selfie lovers.

Furthermore, with ZEISS as a partner comes ZEISS professional imaging which includes an array of features that enhances the camera system by surpassing expectations.

vivo once again encourages its fans to participate in this contest and get a chance to win amazing awards and the all-new X80 as a prize. The last day to participate is October 24, 2022. Participants are requested to follow the guidelines to submit their videos for official submission.

For more information, please visit vivo’s official website: https://www.vivo.com/pk/activity/vivo-visual-creator