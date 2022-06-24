Zong Launches Afghanistan IR Bundle with Seamless Connectivity

Zong 4G has announced the Afghanistan International Roaming (IR) bundle for its prepaid customers.

Pakistanis traveling to Afghanistan can avail the offer by dialing *4255# or subscribing via Zong’s online shop. The bundle offers 2 GBs of internet, 20 minutes, and 20 SMSs with a 15-day validity for just PKR 2,500 + tax.

Zong’s official spokesperson stated, “We have led the market in introducing products and services that are based on the ever-evolving customer needs. We understand what our customers wanted, and that is exactly what we are offering them.”

“We proactively make every effort to provide our customers the most valuable services– even when they travel outside the country. The Afghanistan international roaming bundle will help Pakistanis conveniently communicate with their friends and family back home,” the spokesperson added.

Zong subscribers can now enjoy seamless connectivity irrespective of location and environment, and the Afghanistan international roaming bundle is a testament to it, combined with convenience and affordability.

Prior to the Afghanistan international roaming bundle, Zong introduced dozens of roaming plans for Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and many other countries.